FG wants club owners, sporting bodies to work with scheme

The Federal Government has appealed to club owners, sporting bodies to work with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with a view to harnessing the various potentials in the scheme.

It said this, in view of the expertise and skills displayed by Corps members at the just concluded 2019 NYSC annual cultural and sports festival.

Speaking at the closing of the festival held at the National Stadium at the weekend in Abuja, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare noted that the scheme; “is a reservoir of talents and if effectively harnessed will contribute to the overall development of our nation.”

While expressing the FG’s commitment to youth and sports development, he assured…