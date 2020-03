Tribune Online

I took a break from music to focus on my investment —Terry G

As Terry G, the Apako master, plans his come back into the music industry with new projects, the singer has revealed that he took a break from the industry to focus on his business interests. In an interview monitored by R on HipTv on Friday, Terry G disclosed that paying attention to his business was […]

