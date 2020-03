Tribune Online

Osinbajo has demonstrated God’s wisdom ― Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a man who has demonstrated the wisdom of God and navigated through unstable waters. Pastor Adeboye who himself clocked 78 years on March 2, made the remarks on his official Facebook handle on Sunday […]

Osinbajo has demonstrated God’s wisdom ― Adeboye

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune