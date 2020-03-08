The Power of a Book » Opinions » Tribune Online

IT gives me great pleasure to be asked to deliver this address at the 2020 edition of Foremost Book Festival here in Ọwọ, Ondo State. I must, first of all, commend the efforts of the organisers for their sense of dedication to the worthy cause of education and enlightenment, which are what books are all about. It is, indeed, commendable to see young people organising a Book Festival at a time and in a country that does not appear to value knowledge.

I have been asked to speak on The Power of a Book. If I understand this topic very well, I am being asked to dissect the functional essence of books, their didactic, moral, political and utilitarian functions. I hold the view that books of…