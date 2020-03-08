Tributes for Harry Garuba, inimitable poet, mentor, theorist » Arts and Culture » Tribune Online

Tributes have been pouring in for the late poet and teacher, Professor Harry Garuba, who passed on Friday, February 28 in South Africa

The passing of Professor Harry Garuba at the relatively young age of 61 came as a shock to many, especially as people had assumed he was overcoming leukaemia for which he had been receiving treatment. He had also assured close friends that all would be well and that they shouldn’t fret, hence the deep sorrow when news of his demise in South Africa broke.

Writers who were already mourning the late Chairman of University Press Plc, Dr Lekan Are and Professor and Chukwuemeka Ike, have not stopped highlighting Garuba’s sterling qualities as a teacher,…