Two test positive for coronavirus at US conference attended by Pence

Two people have tested positive for the new coronavirus after taking part in a pro-Israel lobby group’s conference in Washington which Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and dozens of lawmakers also attended.

The influential American Israel Public Affairs Committee said in an email to attendees, speakers, and congressional offices that the infected pair had traveled from New York to go to the March 1-3 event.

“We have confirmed that at least two Policy Conference attendees from New York have tested positive for the Coronavirus,” AIPAC said in the message, posted to its Twitter account.

Officials said on Friday that 22 new cases had been confirmed in New York…