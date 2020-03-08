UI has high suspicion index Tribune Online

Authorities of the University of Ibadan (UI) has said that necessary precautions are being taken to curtail any possible incidence and spread of COVID-19 otherwise called Coronavirus within the school community.

Also, the university’s management said it has taken steps to douse any fear on the possibility the virus occurring in the University campus.

The Vice-chancellor, UI, Professor Idowu Olayinka, in an interview with journalists, said, “We are not leaving anything to chance in the university. We are optimistic that nothing bad will happen here, so, we shall take the necessary precautions. People have to use hand sanitizers and wash their hands at every given opportunity. People…