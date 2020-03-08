When Olanipekun built for God » Opinions » Tribune Online

His father could be described as poor as a church rat, in terms of material wealth. But Pa Isaac Olanipekun, of blessed memory, was as rich as Croesus, when it comes to the fear of God, charitable character, community service, humility, compassion and Christian eschatology.

For good 17 years, Pa Isaac Olanipekun, who passed on in 1999, served St .Peter’s Church, Ikere-Ekiti, sweeping the floor, planting flowers and cutting grasses without collecting salaries. This was the tradition with which he raised his children, including today’s legal titan, Chief Oluwole Oladapo Olanipekun.

Chief Olanipekun’s story is probably one of the inscrutable ways of the good Lord. He has got what his…