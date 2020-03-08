Why Army is diversifying —Buratai » Latest News » Tribune Online

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Yusuf Buratai, has said that apart from protecting the territorial area of the country, the army is now involved in other economic activities in order to assist its personnel and the general public.

This was even as he stressed that the army’s present position is in line with global trends by deploying resources to fight food insecurity.

To this end, he disclosed that the army has established Nigeria Army Farm and Ranches, Nigeria Army Post-Service Housing Development Limited, Command Engineering Depot, Nigeria Army Property Limited and Nigeria Army Welfare Limited by Guarantee.

Speaking at the Nigeria Army Day at the ongoing Kaduna Trade Fair…