Why youths smashed my vehicle ― Uzodinma

Enraged youths of Mmahu community in Ohaji/Egbema area of Imo State, on Sunday afternoon, hurled stones, bottles and sticks at the convoy of Governor Hope Uzodinma, smashing the rear windshield of the governor’s official vehicle. The incident occurred when Uzodinma visited Mmahu area to sympathise with the community over the loss of three of their […]

