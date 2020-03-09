



BREAKING: Emir of Kano, Sanusi arrested, banished to Nasarawa

Embattled Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has been arrested by security agents and banished from the ancient city of Kano. This is following Emir Sanusi’s dethronement by the State Executive Council headed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Monday. A source close inside the palace told Tribune Online that the deposed Emir had been escorted […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune