Catholic faithful in Anambra protest killings of Christians in Nigeria

About 50,000 Catholic faithful in Anambra State on Sunday staged a protest march against the incessant killings of Christians in Nigeria.

The protest march, which saw the faithful wearing black attires, started at Ekwueme Square in Awka through streets in the capital city and ended at St Patrick’s Cathedral and was led by the Bishop of Awka Diocese, Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor.

One of the protesters, Fr Innocent who addressed Catholics after the protest march regretted that killings in Nigeria were increasing by the day.

“We are hopeful that this march will bear fruits and that God will…