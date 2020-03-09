Ekpenisi’s ‘Diary of the Iron Bender’ opens at Signature Beyond

Beginning from March 14, talented sculptor and alumnus of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Steve Ekpenisi, will be showcasing his creativity in a solo exhibition titled ‘Diary of The Iron Bender’ at Signature Beyond Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He would showcase 15 sculptures that took nine months to produce and whose title was chosen to highlight the creative sides of metal artists at the show running till March 24.

“The art of metal is known to most people, via the works of the street’ iron benders’. The general perception is a job limited to creating steel gates, burglary proofs and few civil engineering works, but it is more than that for me,” he explained in a chat.

Ekpenisi’s…