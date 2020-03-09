NIMN set to prosecute Dufil, AB Inbev, Lafarge’s marketing chieftains » Brands and Marketing » Tribune Online

The honeymoon seems to be over for those practising marketing, illegally, as the  National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has announced plans to go ahead with the prosecution of six individuals, including marketing chieftains of  Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Girish Sharma;  Anheuser-Buch Inbev  (AB Inbev), Mrs Tolulope Adedeji and Lafarge Africa Plc,  Mr Viral Agrawal, for  flouting rules and regulations guiding marketing practice in Nigeria.

The institute, in an affidavit sworn to, by its Registrar, Mr Sydney Ogodo, at the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, accused the individuals and three others, Mr Folarin Lebile of the CWAY Group,…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

