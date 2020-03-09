Obasanjo, Shehu Sani, Moghalu, Momodu, others react to Sanusi’s dethronement

Shock, disappointment, commendations, condemnations greeted the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano, on Monday.

While some Nigerians, on their various Twitter handles, decried that Sanusi was drowned in the realm of politics for speaking the truth as a traditional ruler, others noted that Sanusi’s dethronement could serve as a springboard for him to attain to greater heights in the nation’s landscape.

In a letter addressed to Sanusi, former President Olusegun Obasanjo described Sanusi’s removal as a medley of sadness and goodness.

Obasanjo regarded Sanusi’s dethronement as undeserving, on one hand, and also good because Sanusi paid the price.

He prayed that Sanusi…