Opportunity for Nigeria to reform oil sector ― MOMAN

Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has stated that the ongoing oil war with the attendant crude price reduction has presented Nigeria with the opportunity to reform and restructure its petroleum downstream industry.

Mr Tunji Oyebanji, the Chairman of MOMAN on Monday in Lagos said that the drop in crude oil price will also lead to a drop in landing cost of premium motor spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol.

He, however, appealed to the federal government to review the margins accruable to marketers.

He said that removing fuel subsidy at the period of the drop in prices would eliminate waste, address the issue of the low margin of marketers as well as set the country on the path…