



Tribune Online

Osun State educational policies: Beyond mere reversal

The Osun State government has announced an unprecedented reversal of the educational policies introduced by the immediate past government headed by Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, the current interior minister. The current administration has reverse the introduction of middle school, single uniform for all schools and merger of schools, among others. The new administration announced its abolition […]

Osun State educational policies: Beyond mere reversal

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune