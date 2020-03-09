Tribune Online
Osun State educational policies: Beyond mere reversal
The Osun State government has announced an unprecedented reversal of the educational policies introduced by the immediate past government headed by Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, the current interior minister. The current administration has reverse the introduction of middle school, single uniform for all schools and merger of schools, among others. The new administration announced its abolition […]
Osun State educational policies: Beyond mere reversal
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune