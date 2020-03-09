PDP urges Nigerians to resist anti-social media bill in Senate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, urged Nigerians, including the media, organized civil society and all pro-democracy groups to unite against moves to pass the obnoxious anti-social media bill at the National Assembly.

In a statement made available to newsmen by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the call was predicated on the decision by the Senate to commence a public hearing on the bill, which was being pushed by anti-democratic individuals in the Buhari Presidency, who sought to gag Nigerians, suspend the constitutional provision of free speech and foist a dictatorial system on the Nation.

The Party stated that it was time for Nigerians to eschew all…