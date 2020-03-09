Queen Elizabeth seeks unity of Commonwealth nations to influence world

As the United Kingdom prepares to withdraw from the European Union, Queen of England, Elizabeth II has called for unity and peaceful coexistence among Commonwealth nations in order to influence the world for good.

This is coming just as the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, reiterated the commitment of the government of Nigeria towards upholding the values and ideals of the Commonwealth.

The Queen’s message was read at the 2020 Commonwealth Day celebration on Monday in Abuja, where Adamu led top government functionaries and members of diplomatic corps to observe the day with colourful parade and presentation of the theme song by school children.

Queen Elizabeth urged the people…