WHO advocates use of universally applicable actions

As Coronavirus, code name COVID-19 unleashed its devastating effect on human lives and global economy, the World Health Organisation (WHO) informed all countries and communities that the spread of the virus can be significantly slowed or reversed through the implementation of robust containment and control activities.

Specifically, the WHO said the spread of the virus can be slowed and impact reduced through the use of universally applicable actions.

The WHO gave these measures even as it said that the number of confirmed cases globally has surpassed 100,000.

The organisation pointed out that China and other countries have really demonstrated that the spread and impact of the virus can be…