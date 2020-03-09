World Bank, IFC, NEPZA partner to build Infrastructure at Nigerian trade Zones

In a bid to improve infrastructural development at the Free Trade Zones in Nigeria, the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) is collaborating with the World Bank and the International Financial Co-operation (IFC) in order to build the needed infrastructure that will bring development at the country’s industrial centres.

Speaking at the weekend in Abuja while receiving World Band and IFC delegation, the Acting Managing Director of NEPZA, Mr Bitrus Dawuk stated that, the trade zones in the country had huge potentials to generate direct foreign investment for Nigeria in billions of dollars.

Though the MD lamented lack of legislative backing that permits the Agency to draw in…