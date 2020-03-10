At installation, Baale Araromi appeals to Govt to develop community » The South West

The newly installed Baale of Araromi Oke Odo community in Ile Ife, Osun state, Chief Wahab Olanrewaju Lawal, has appealed to the state government to provide his community with basic infrastructure in order to enhance the standard of living of people in his community.

Baale Lawal in his appeal stated that the joy of any leader is for his people to live in comfort so that there will be no mass migration of people, especially youths, from the community, adding that if enough infrastructure is provided, it would enhance the standard of living of residents and the overall development of the state.

The traditional ruler, who made the call shortly after his installation as the Baale of Araromi…