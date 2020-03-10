Coalition wants US, UK, Israel intervention

coalition of civil society groups on Monday urged governments of United States, United Kingdom and Israel to urgently intervene in tackling terrorism and insurgency in several parts of Nigeria.

Representatives of the coalition who spoke with reporters in Abuja said requests for the intervention were submitted at the countries various Embassies.

The appealed to the countries to assist the Nigerian Military with strategies to conclusively deal with the insurgency in the country.

The groups, led by its President, Etuk Bassey Williams and Secretary, Abubakar Ibrahim however, frowned at calls for the removal of military service chiefs.

“For us in the Civil Society, it is gratifying to…