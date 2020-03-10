El-Rufai appoints former Emir Sanusi as vice-chairman of Kaduna investment agency

Kaduna State Government has appointed Muhammadu Sanusi II into the board of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA).

His appointment was announced on Tuesday evening, about 24 hours after he was removed as Emir of Kano.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House said that “the appointment is part of the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, which is statutorily chaired by the Deputy Governor, and has as internal members other senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.”

The statement which was signed by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication on Tuesday, said that “Kaduna State hopes to benefit from the profile, experience, intellect and networks…