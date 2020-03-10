How Sanusi walked into dethronement » Latest News

THOUGH not unexpected, given the various face-offs between the now deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammadu Sanusi II and the governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, his eventual removal on Monday came so soon to many Nigerians. Announcing the removal of the emir, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, accused Sanusi of “disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the government without any lawful justification which amount to total insubordination.”

The SSG, who said the removal was with immediate effect,…