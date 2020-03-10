Kidnappers to face death penalty in Osun as House of Assembly passes anti-kidnapping bill

Osun State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed into law the bill prohibiting kidnapping, banditry and ritual killings in the state, making any convicted kidnapper face death sentence.

The bill was read for the third time at the plenary, having passed through the debate to correct identified grey areas of the bill by the committee of the whole of the House of Assembly.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye stated that with the passage of the bill, section 364 of the criminal code cap 38 law of Osun which stipulated 10years for kidnappers stand repealed and replaced with the death penalty.

He observed that where the life of the person kidnapped, restrained or…