Navy commences online registration March 11

The Nigerian Navy says it will commence the online registration for its 2020 Recruitment on Wednesday, March 11 and closes on April 21.

Navy Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, who announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said interested candidates were to apply online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com.

He advised applicants to apply once as multiple application/registration would be disqualified.

“On submission, applicants are to print out copies of the completed application Forms together with Applicant’s Declaration and Certification by Parent/Guardian Form, local Government Area Certification form, Police Certification Form and Guarantor Form.

“Applicants are to…