Obas say it is undue interference, desecration of culture

The attempt by the Ogun State House of assembly to review the tradition of installation and burial of kings through the Ogun State Traditional Rulers (Installation and Burial Rites) Bill 2020 seems not to be acceptable to many within the traditional institution. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports

Culture and tradition are a part of human existence and have been a part of daily life, especially in traditional African society for long. In the Yoruba community, traditional institutions are a deep core of the culture as traditional rulers are the custodian of the culture of the people. Indeed, it has been argued that the institution of traditional rulers is an enduring part of the cultural…