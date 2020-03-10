Ousted Lagos Chief Whip, Abiru appeals to constituents to remain calm

Following the purported removal of the Chief Whip, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Rotimi Abiru, by members at the plenary on Monday, the lawmaker has called on his entire constituents in Somolu Constituency 02 in the Bariga area of the state to remain calm and go about their normal business.

Hon. Abiru and Hon. Muyiwa Jimoh, the deputy majority leader, as well as two other lawmakers, were reportedly removed through the pronouncement of the Speaker, Hon. Mudashir Obasa, accusing them of alleging them of misconduct, insubordination, and actions capable of destabilising the house.

The lawmaker has, however, called for calm while describing the matter as an internal affair of…