Sanwo-Olu celebrates women in Lagos

To celebrate the immense impact of their work on the drive towards a Greater Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken advantage of this year’s International Women’s Day to celebrate 200 notable women.
The Governor shared a video highlighting the exponential growth that Lagos has experienced over the years due to the exemplary work spearheaded by trailblazing women such as Efunroye Tinubu, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Sinatu Ojikutu, and Tosin Oshinowo.
Today, we honour and celebrate our women.
The women of Lagos have taught us bravery, wisdom, resilience and unimaginable strength. The role you play in the evolving story of a greater Lagos can never be underrated.
We celebrate…
Source: Nigerian Tribune