Sanwo-Olu celebrates women in Lagos

To celebrate the immense impact of their work on the drive towards a Greater Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken advantage of this year’s International Women’s Day to celebrate 200 notable women.

The Governor shared a video highlighting the exponential growth that Lagos has experienced over the years due to the exemplary work spearheaded by trailblazing women such as Efunroye Tinubu, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Sinatu Ojikutu, and Tosin Oshinowo.