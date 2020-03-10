Using journalism to fight insurgency » Letters » Tribune Online

There is no doubt that the media have the capacity and moral obligation to create awareness and educate citizens about the counter and prevent act of terrorism by making them approachable enough so that every citizen can approach them with their suggestions about how to create a terrorism-free world.

In reporting Boko Haram, the media should give adequate information about activities of Boko Haram. Such reports should be accurate and objective, free from sensationalism or religious bias. It is not enough to report on the surface like reporting that there was bomb blast claiming some innocent lives. In the usual straight news reporting, it is the usual he said, she said, eye-witnesses said;…