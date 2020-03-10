Why Nigerians must be cautious » Letters » Tribune Online

THE latest Coronavirus epidemic, which originated from China, is already going round the world.

Just recently, Nigeria recorded its first outbreak and the country’s health authorities are already working hard to ensure the disease does not spread beyond the index patient.

According to researchers, Coronavirus is part of a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to more severe health challenges like respiratory problem, fever, cough, shortness of breath, pneumonia, kidney failure, and even death.

At the moment, Coronavirus has spread to countries like Italy, South Korea, Iran, Brazil, among others, and it is important that the spread is curbed, especially…