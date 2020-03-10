You can’t unionise senior staff in statutory corporations, Court tells AUPCTRE

THE National Industrial Court has ordered the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations Civil Service Technical and Recreational Service Employees (AUPCTRE) to stop unionising senior staff in public/statutory corporations, which is against its jurisdictional scope.

Based on its jurisdictional scope, as registered under the Trade Unions Act (TUA), the court, sitting in Abuja said AUPCTRE can only unionise the junior staff in public or statutory corporations; while the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) is to unionise the senior staff in these organizations.

The judgement was given by Justice. O. Y. Anuwe in a suit number:…