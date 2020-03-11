ASUU warning strike illegal ― FG

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, declared illegal, the current warning strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, made the declaration while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

He said he was shocked by the strike action as the union did not give the government the mandatory strike notice.

While noting that it was illegal for the university teachers to withdraw their services, he hinted that they…