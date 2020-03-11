Consider yourselves critical stakeholders in digital economy, NITDA DG tells youths

Youths in Nigeria have been enjoined to consider themselves as critical stakeholders and major players in Nigeria’s drive towards diversification of the economy from natural resources economy to digital or knowledge-based economy.

The Director-General,National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, gave this advice in Abuja at the official Closing Ceremony of Photography and Cinematography Skill Training organised by Abuja Enterprise Agency, (AEA).

He explained that the youthful population the nation is endowed with provides her with competitive advantage to be a key player in global digital economy.

He said: “Our greatest resource is not natural…