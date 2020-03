Tribune Online

Court remands suspected ritualist in Ondo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state capital, has ordered the remand of a 45-year-old man, Idris Sule Shaye, who was dragged to court for being in possession of a burnt human skull. The accused was said to have committed the offence on February 24, 2020 at Isua Akoko area, in Akoko North West […]

