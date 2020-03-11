



Tribune Online

Employment opportunities abound for School of Surveying graduates ― Rector

Federal School of Surveying, Oyo, is one the oldest professional learning centres in the country. Currently, it is undergoing a revamping exercise in order to meet up the world’s standard in its production of constructive manpower in the field of surveying, geo-informatics and other allied disciplines. In this interview with KEHINDE ADIO, the rector of […]

Employment opportunities abound for School of Surveying graduates ― Rector

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune