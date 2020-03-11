‘How poor pricing, infrastructure deficit worsen Nigeria’s CNG investment’ » Energy » Tribune Online

inappropriate pricing, paucity of infrastructure and non-existence of a regulating agency are partly responsible for investment deficit rocking the Nigeria’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) industry.

Managing Director, NIPCO Gas Limited, Mr Sanjay Teotia, told Nigerian Tribune that the development of CNG, which is also being used to fuel vehicles for profitability and environmental friendliness is also being hampered by lack of accessibility to land.

He expressed regret that with the enormous gas reserves in the country, the potential in the sector has not being fully utilised to the benefit of the people.

Nigeria, Teotia said, would continue to miss the gains of the deposit of such gas…