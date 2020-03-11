INEC, NASS synergy on legal framework for 2023 elections » Politics

Authorities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held a retreat last week in Lagos with the National Assembly and other development partners in attendance on the need to collaborate in the quest to produce a legal framework towards achieving improved elections in 2023, KUNLE ODEREMI reports.

SOME state governors across the country are just beginning to settle down for serious business after the 2019 general election. Yet, the poll that brought them into office was held a year ago. Variegated issues bordering on the conduct and outcome of the elections contributed majorly to the slow pace of governors in some states hitting the ground running after taking their oath…