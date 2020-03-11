Invest in youths’ education, KDU-I VC charges FG » Tribune Online

The vice-chancellor of KolaDaisi University, Ibadan (KDU-I), Professor Kolade Luke Ayorinde, says the future development of a country is tied to its youths, hence governments at all levels in Nigeria must make the right investments in youth education for therein lies the hope of the country.

Professor Ayorinde made the comments at the third matriculation ceremony of the university last Thursday, where a total of 131 students were matriculated into 12 programmes in the three faculties of the institution – Applied Sciences, Arts, Management and Social Sciences and the new Faculty of Law.

He noted that statistics from JAMB indicated that yearly over one million admission seekers fail to get…