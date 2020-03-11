Kyari and his fabled powers over Buhari » Politics » Tribune Online

The Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, has been in the news lately over his apparent rivalry with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd). LEON USIGBE writes on the perception that he is the man behind the throne.

HE is the head of the cabal, so legend has it. The cabal is the group thought to be the shadowy mastermind of the MuhammaduBuhari presidency. A few names have been mentioned as its composition but Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, appears to be the public face of the much-maligned perceived clique. As the chief of staff, he cannot escape the tough scrutiny that trails the Buhari presidency. He is the chief…