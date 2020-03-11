Polytechnics not fulfilling their mandate ― Aregbesola 

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has said institutions providing technical education in the country are not meeting the expectations required of them because such institutions have placed a premium on the theoretical rather than the practical and technical.

Delivering the 27th convocation lecture of the Lagos State Polytechnic, LASPOTECH, Ikorodu, on Tuesday, the former Osun State Governor said such institutions had abandoned the mandate for which they were established.

He delivered a lecture entitled “Technical education as a sure path to fulfilling Nigeria’s historic role in Nigeria.”

He said: “According to the Federal Polytechnic Act of 1979, the polytechnics…