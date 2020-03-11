Pseudo-democrats as impediments to credible LG elections » Opinions

“Elections determines who is in power, but they do not determine how power is used.”—Paul Collier

The above quote is a reflection by a British development economist in one of his works titled “The bottom billionaire: Why the poorest countries are failing and what can be done about it”. My digestion of this book necessitated my thoughts and conclusion on one of the major reasons why hard core development eludes local communities and why development is still a mirage in many parts of Nigeria’s urban settlements. If there is any electioneering exercise that is supposed to be the fairest, untainted and uninfluenced representation of the people’s will, it should be local…