Sweden reports first death in coronavirus outbreak

Sweden reported its first death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday with an elderly patient dying in intensive care at a hospital in the Stockholm region.
Sweden has around 460 confirmed cases of the virus, the first of which was identified at the end of January.
“The patient has had COVID-19 as well as an underlying sickness,” the regional health authority said in a statement.
The authority said that one other patient with coronavirus was being treated in intensive care in the Stockholm region.
With the rapid increase in the number of cases in Sweden in recent days the Public Health Agency on Wednesday asked the Swedish…
Source: Nigerian Tribune