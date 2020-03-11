Unizik suspends Chinese language programme

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, has suspended the Chinese Language Programme following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Charles Esimone disclosed this to journalists yesterday, during a press briefing to unveil its programme for the forth-coming fourteenth convocation ceremony of the Institution.

According to Professor Esimone, most of the Chinese Lecturers of the Confucius Institute of the University went on holiday last December and they had to stop them from coming back immediately the disease broke out early this year.

Professor Esimone said…