Bala Mohammed says North-East deserted Atiku in 2019 general elections

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state took a swipe of the 2019 general election and submitted that PDP Presidential candidate was deserted by the North-East and contributed to his defeat.

Looking back at the 2019 General elections particularly the presidential race between defeated PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari who contested under the platform of the ruling APC, it was observed that though Atiku Abubakar was the most qualified candidate for the election, he was betrayed and hounded by his very constituents in the North East who jettisoned him for the other candidate.

It was also observed that the elites are the major problems in the party,…