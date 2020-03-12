FG may realize over N2bn daily ‘over-recovery’ as oil prices crash amidst coronavirus pandemic

Following the drop in crude oil prices in the international market as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, the federal government is now realizing over N2billion as ‘over-recovery’ from the importation and selling of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol.

Over-recovery is when the recommended retail price (pump-price) of petrol per litre is higher than the landing cost of petrol.

As at Monday, 9th March 2020, the landing cost of petrol, according to the pricing templates of Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), was N96.85 per litre. However, with the addition of the total distribution margin for marketers, the…