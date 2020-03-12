Herbalist in court for allegedly cheating businessman of N12m

A 42- year- old herbalist, Fidelis Osita, who allegedly cheated a businessman of N12 million on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos.

Osita, who resides in Ikotun, Lagos is charged with conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences, forgery and impersonation.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between Jan. 3, 2019 to May 25, 2019, in Ikotun, Lagos.

Akeem alleged that the defendant obtained N12 million from the complainant, Mr Emmanuel Imhanboor to clear his container and return the money within a short time.

The prosecutor alleged…