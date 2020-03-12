Houses burnt in Benue communal crisis   Tribune Online

Several houses were on Wednesday set ablaze in Ikpayongo in Gwer Local Government Area of Benue State.

Tribune Online gathered from a native of the community that the crisis had been brewing before it escalated on Wednesday morning over a resistance to bury a deceased believed to be a settler (Mdaivur) in the community.

The source who simply identified himself as Sam told newsmen that there had been an agreement between settlers (Mdaivur) and the indigenes (Mbafombo) of the community that when a settler dies he should not be buried in the community but the corpse must be taken to the country home.

“But contrary to the agreement, a settler (Mdaivur) died here and his people wanted to…