Maersk to provide logistics support for FMCG companies in Nigeria » Maritime » Tribune Online

Maersk has unveiled a plan to provide logistics and supply chain management support for Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies in Nigeria.

FMCGs are products that are sold quickly and at a relatively low cost. They include non-durable household goods such as packaged foods, beverages, toiletries, over-the-counter drugs, and other consumables. These products are usually consumed on a small scale and are generally available in a variety of outlets including grocery stores, supermarkets and warehouses.

The Head, Marketing and Business Development, Africa Region of Maersk, Anita De Werd, said in Lagos, recently, that the company aims to support Nigerian FMCG companies in effectively…